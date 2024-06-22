'Sonakshi Sinha WILL NOT convert to Islam after marriage': Zaheer Iqbal's father revels a day before wedding

In less than 24 hours Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha will be getting married. The couple will take nuptial vows on June 23, in Bastian, Mumbai.

The couple will opt for a registered marriage in Mumbai.

Being an inter-faith marriage, some reports say that Sonakshi will have to convert to solemnise the wedding. However, her father-in-law businessman-jeweller Iqbal Ratnasi, has set the record straight and confirmed that Sonakshi will not convert to Islam. He also shared that the couple will marry under the Special Marriage Act.

Zaheer Iqbal's father told Free Press Journal, "It will have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage."

He also dismissed reports about Sonakshi converting to Islam, adding, "She is not converting, and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts, and religion has no role to play whatsoever. I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings. My blessings are with Zaheer and Sonakshi."

A Free Press Journal report states that Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding could take place at Zaheer's residence in the presence of the registrar.

Sonakshi's parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha will also attend the celebration.

All is well

Recently, Shatrughan mentioned that there was some pre-wedding stress around Sonakshi's wedding, but all is now resolved.

The pre-wedding festivities of Zaheer and Sonakshi have already begun. They had their mehendi ceremony on Friday in Mumbai.

About Zaheer and Sonakshi's love story

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2020. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been dating for the past seven years.