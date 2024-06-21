Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married on June 23, their soon-to-be husband and wife's pre-wedding festivities are going on in full swing.

On Thursday evening, Sonakshi's father, veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, was seen with the Zaheer and Sonakshi in Mumbai. Along with Shatrughan, his wife, Poonam Sinha was also seen with Zaheer and his family as they made their way out of a residential building.

Shatrughan posed with Zaheer greeted each other

Both Shatrughan and Zaheer hugged and posed in front of the paparazzi. The paparazzi surrounding them requested the veteran star to say his famous catchphrase, 'Khamosh', and he happily obliged.

Along with Zaheer his parents also posed in front of the paparazzi.

Zaheer made sure Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha were comfortable in the car. Before closing the door of the car, Zaheer touched his mother-in-law's feet and bid adieu.

Several photos and videos of Zaheer along with Shatrughan Sinha are doing the rounds on social media.

Netizens reacted

A user wrote, " Sasurji maan gaye..( father-in-law is ready)"

Another mentioned, "Damage control."

Shatrughan Sinha breaks silence on reports of him skipping daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding

Earlier, there were reports that the Sinhas were unhappy with the alliance, but seems like all those were mere mere rumours, as Shatrughan Sinha happily posed with his soon-to-be son-in-law Zaheer Iqbal at the get-together.

Recently, Shatrughan, while speaking to Times Now, refuted this. rumours about him being upset with his daughter Sonakshi. He also confirmed his presence at the wedding.

He said, "I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn't I and why won't I? Her happiness is my happiness and vice versa. She has every right to choose her partner and the other details of her wedding. I am extremely tied up with my political work in Delhi. The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well."

About Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding

Sonakshi and Zaheer will have a court wedding on June 23, which will be followed by a wedding celebration at Bastian in Mumbai. Their audio message and wedding invite surfaced online. Their invite was designed like the cover of a magazine with a loved-up photo of the couple from one of their trips.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been dating for almost seven years.