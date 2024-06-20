Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 after seven years of dating. However, rumours were doing the rounds that her family was not very happy about the actress' upcoming nuptials. Several reports also stated that Shatrughan Sinha won't be attending the wedding.

Shatrughan Sinha has finally addressed the rumours and called out those who are spreading "fake news" against her daughter's wedding.

While speaking to Times Now, the actor-turned-politician said, "Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It's just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn't I and why won't I?"

He further added, "The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well. Sonakshi and Zaheer have to live life together. They look very nice together."

The actor also called out those who are spreading "fake news" about Sonakshi's wedding and said, "Those who are coming out with fake news are just sounding very frustrated with this joyous occasion as they are spreading nothing but lies."

He added, "I would like to caution them with my signature dialogue: Khamosh, it's none of your business. Mind only your business."

About Sonakshi and Zaheer's pre-wedding festivities

On Sunday, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer hosted a bachelorette bash, and her 'Double XL' co-star Huma Qureshi was among the attendees. The actor shared a bunch of photos on Instagram stories.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating for a few years now. They shared screen space in the 2022 film 'Double XL'.