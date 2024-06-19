Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai. Ever since the news of their wedding surfaced on the internet, the actor has been facing a lot of backlash for her interfaith marriage to Zaheer.

As the wedding is nearing, the pre-wedding festivities of Sonakshi and Zaheer are going on in full swing. On Sunday the soon-to-be husband and wife enjoyed bachelorette separately with their friends.

Sonakshi was seen letting her hair down with a bunch of her friends which included Huma Qureshi.

Amid trolls and anger among netizens, Swara Bhasker has come out in support of Sonakshi Sinha.

Actor Swara Bhasker, who also married politician Fahad Ahmad in February 2023 recently addressed the trolling Zaheer and Sonakshi have faced for their interfaith marriage. She said the soon-to-be-married couple will face even more backlash around the birth of their first child.

Swara Bhasker reacts to Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding

Swara told Cine Connect, "One of the biggest myths of modern India is 'love jihad', where a Hindu girl marries a Muslim man. This applies to me as well. An interfaith couple can actually get beaten up in certain cities on Valentine's Day."

Commenting on Sonakshi and Zaheer's upcoming wedding, Swara added, "Lots of experts offered their opinions during my wedding as well. But we're talking about two consenting adults here. What they do in their private lives, whether they get married or not, it's up to them. It's nobody's business if they're living together, getting married in a court, or having a nikaah, or an Arya Samaj wedding. It's between the man and the woman, and their families. It's Sonakshi's life; she's chosen her partner. Her partner has chosen her. Now it's between them and their families. I find this a very time-wasting debate."

She added, "Wait and watch, when they have a child, there will be a separate debate around the child's name.

"We are waiting to be informed': Shatrughan Sinha on Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding rumours

Sonakshi Sinha's father actor Shatrrughan Sinha in media said that he hasn't been informed about her wedding and also said that these days kids don't seek consent but merely inform their parents.

Shatrughan told Times Now, "I am in Delhi right now. After the election results, I flew down here. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it. Main bhi utna hi jaanta ho jitna main media maine padha hai. If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her all happiness always."

"We trust our daughter's judgement completely. She would never make an extra-constitutional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions. Having said that, I would like to say that whenever my daughter gets married, I would like to be dancing right in front of the baaraat," he said.

Work front: Sonakshi and Zaheer

Sonakshi and Zaheer worked together in the comedy-drama Double XL, which also featured Huma Qureshi in a pivotal role.

Swara on a professional front

Swara has been part of films like Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Ranjhanaa (2013), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2014), Nil Battey Sannata (2016) and Veere Di Wedding (2018).