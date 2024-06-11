It's band baaja baarat time in B-town, as the world awaits for the big fat wedding of Ananth Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July 2024.

It has been reported that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will reportedly tie the knot on June 23 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

Sonakshi's father stated he had no idea about the wedding

It rumours began on Monday after several media reports stated that the wedding ceremony of Sonakshi and Zaheer was only for close friends and family members.

However, ot has come as a shocker as Sonakshi Sinha's father Shatrughan Sinha in a recent interview said he is not aware of Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding plans but he also stated that he is not against their relationship and would bless the couple when they inform him.

Shatrughan told Times Now, "I am in Delhi right now. After the election results, I flew down here. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it. Main bhi utna hi jaanta ho jitna main media maine padha hai. If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her all happiness always."

"We trust our daughter's judgement completely. She would never make an extra-constitutional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions. Having said that, I would like to say that whenever my daughter gets married, I would like to be dancing right in front of the baaraat," he said.

Shatrughan Sinha: "Kids these days do not ask for permission to marry. Instead, they just inform parents of their decision"

He said, "I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this (the supposed wedding), and the media is aware of it. All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain. We are waiting to be informed."

Meanwhile, Sonakshi's father, actor-politician Shatrugan Sinha was contesting in this election from Asansol, West Bengal from the TMC party. He has won the seat.

How did the rumour of Zaheer and Sonakshi begin?

A Hindustan Times report claimed the couple is hosting a two-day wedding ceremony. "The wedding is going to be an intimate affair, with only the couple's families and close friends in attendance. Sonakshi doesn't want to give out much details of her wedding before it happens and wants to keep it just in her close circle. Many of her actor friends will also be marking their presence to be a part of the most special day for the couple," the insider said.