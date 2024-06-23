Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now married! The duo took to social media to share pictures of their civil marriage ceremony. Sonakshi and Zaheer twinned in shades of beige and off-white and looked madly-in-love. Sona kept her registered marriage look simple and opted for a subtle wedding look. She also shared pictures featuring father, Shatrughan Sinha as the duo signed the papers.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it," she wrote on social media. "Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever," Sona wrote.

The duo signed the post as "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024." The duo chose to keep the comments section disabled in their wedding post. In one of the pictures, Zaheer Iqbal is seen bending down on his knee and kissing Sonakshi's hand.

In another picture, the two are seen signing the papers. In one more picture shared by the couple, the two are seen gazing at one another with a lot of love.