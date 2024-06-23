Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now married. The couple became man and wife after their registered wedding that reportedly took place earlier today. A video of Sonakshi Sinha heading home probably in her bridal look hiding from the shutterbugs has been floating on the internet. Sonakshi was reportedly hiding behind curtains and covers inside her car as she headed home post her civil marriage with Zaheer Iqbal.

1000 guests at reception, Aditi and Huma arrive

The couple is expected to host a grand reception party tonight. DJ Ganesh has reportedly been invited for the reception and he has revealed that Zaheer and the Dabangg actress have reportedly invited over 1000 guests for the grand wedding reception in Bastian. He also told Dubai Brew that the party is expected to continue till 4 am. Honey Singh has arrived for the wedding reception and was spotted at the airport.

Manisha Koirala sends gifts

Pictures and videos of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's beautiful reception décor is also grabbing attention on social media. Many videos of gifts arriving for the newlyweds have also made its way to social media. Earlier, Sonakshi's Heeramandi co-star, Manisha Koirala had sent her a gift and a beautiful bouquet in a heartwarming gesture. Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha's daughter has kept social media hanging by not sharing any pictures or videos of her marriage yet.

Sona's close friends from the industry, Aditi Rao Hydari and Huma Qureshi were also spotted arriving for the reception party. Shotgun Sinha, in a latest interaction called Zaheer Iqbal a good boy and said that he knows Zaheer would keep his daughter happy. Shatrughan also said that just because Sonakshi is his daughter doesn't mean she can't have what she wants in life.