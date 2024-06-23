The D Day is here now! Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married in a civil marriage today. The duo will have a registered wedding followed by a grand reception for industry people. All eyes are on Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal today as the duo is all set to be man and wife. Instant Bollywood shared a video of Zaheer leaving home probably to reach Sonakshi's home has taken over social media.

Sonakshi not converting

Sonakshi Sinha too seemed to be oozing the bridal glow as she was spotted outside her house. Both, Sonakshi and Zaheer have opted for a no-fuss wedding with intimate celebrations and no PDA.

"She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever. I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings. My blessings are with Zaheer and Sonakshi," Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi had said.

Team Bride poses after pooja

A special pooja was held at the Sinha household last night to mark new beginnings. A complete family picture of Sonakshi's family has taken over social media now. In the pic, members of the Sinha household, including Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha and more can be seen happily posing for the camera. Anu Ranjan, reportedly a close friend of the family, shared the picture on social media.

The pictures also shut down the rumours of things not been well in the Sinha household and Sonakshi's parents not approving the marriage. The dress code for the Dabangg actress' reception with Zaheer Iqbal is anything but red. The couple had reportedly sent on unique audio invitations to the guests inviting them for the reception.