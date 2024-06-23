It's wedding day! Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married through a registered wedding. The couple is expected to host a grand wedding reception for industry people after the marriage. Zaheer and Sona's pre-wedding festivities have already begun and the pictures floating on the internet is making our hearts melt.

After an intimate mehendi ceremony, Sonakshi Sinha performed a puja before the wedding. Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha were seen doing the pooja along with Sonakshi before the couple's new beginnings. A heartwarming gesture of Sonakshi Sinha's Heeramandi co-star Manisha Koirala has taken over the internet.

Reactions on Manisha sending gift

Manisha was seen sending a gift and a beautiful bouquet for the couple. Many on social media were quick to comment on the video.

"That's such a sweet gesture," wrote a user.

"Mallikajaan's love for Fareedan," another user commented.

"Isn't she invited?" asked a social media user.

"That's cute friendship," another social media user wrote.

Poonam Dhillon confirmed the wedding

While Sonakshi Sinha and the family refused to confirm the wedding, several celebs who received the invite did. Poonam Dhillon called their wedding invite 'unique' and added, "I wish Sonakshi all the very best. Boht pyara invite bheja hai usne (she has sent a lovely invite). I have known her since she was a little girl, uski poori journey dekhi hai toh bhagwaan kare boht khush rahe (I have seen her entire journey and hope to God she stays happy). She is a lovely, warm, very loving girl toh I wish her all the joy and happiness."

"Please keep her happy. Zaheer, yaad rakhna, boht pyaari bachi hai, boht precious hai hum sab ko. (Remember this, she is a very sweet girl. She is precious to all of us)," Poonam further told Instant Bollywood.