Manisha Koirala is winning rave reviews for her comeback in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The actress who plays the role of 'Mallikajaan' and is at the centre of the story has received major thumbs up for her powerful performance. The Nepali beauty has revealed that she had to learn Urdu for the series. She added that when she realised that she had many lengthy dialogues in Urdu, she decided to get a dialect coach.

Manisha shot for 7 hours in same position

Manisha, who made her OTT debut revealed that for one of the sequences, she sat in a single position for almost seven hours. Koirala added that she didn't want to get up and break the continuity and thus continued to sit in the same position for hours and hours. She added that she also informed the makers to be mindful of her health conditions and not to extend shoots beyond 12 hours.

Manisha on being mindful of health

Manisha has been a cancer survivor and revealed that she wanted to walk that extra mile but had to be conscious of her health and well-being. "I knew it would be demanding and I would be consumed by it and I wanted to be consumed by the entire process, but I also wanted to keep an eye on my health. I wasn't sure if I would be able to do it or if my body would take it. The makers were understanding," she said in an interview.

"After 12 hours of shooting, we would stop. Sanjay understood my fear and anxiety and worked on them. Barring a few times, we didn't shoot beyond 12 hours. Having said that, I also had the zeal to do it and I was willing to walk that extra mile for the character," she added. Manisha had worked together with Bhansali in Khamoshi.