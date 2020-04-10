Manisha Koirala is an evergreen actress who used to carry hearts up to her sleeves. In an era when female protagonists were mostly projected as eye candies, Manisha emerged as a strong actress with bold characters. Whether it is battling cancer like a warrior or her brilliant acting skills in Dil Se, Mann, 1942: A love story, Bombay etc, Manisha has emerged as an inspiration for the people to follow. The actress, who hailed from the royal family in Nepal, never believed in hiding her relationships.

The success of Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996, not added any other feather to Manisha's golden hat, but also brought a love angle in her personal life. Now as the audience enjoyed the chemistry between Salman Khan and Manisha, especially in the song Bahon me Darmiyaan, on personal fronts, Manisha came closer to her on-screen father, Nana Patekar.

Manisha Koirala-Nana Patekar Love Story

Manisha Koirala was allegedly involved with her Saudagar co-star Vivek Mushran and was going through a tough breakup when Nana came into he life. Basking in the glory of successful movies, Manisha found her true love in Nana Patekar. Since Nana was already married to Neelakanti Patekar at that time and elder to Manisha, they kept their relationship quite. But their hush-hush relationship came under the radar of the when the lovebirds were allegedly spotted leaving each other's house.

Manisha Caught Nana, red-handed

Their relationship was going strong and with Nana, not living with his wife anymore, gave Manisha and Ab Tak Chappan fame space to blossom their love. But soon, Dil sees fame realised that Nana might not settle down with her, ever. Reportedly, she was becoming insecure, day by day. The rumours of Nana Patekar and actress Ayesha Jhulka were also making the headlines after the release of their film Aanch in 2003. The intimate scenes in the movie added fuel to the fire burning inside Manisha. She got so possessive that she didn't like Nana's closeness with any of his co-stars.

The situation went out of control when she found Nana Patekar in an intimate position with Ayesha. She allegedly got so furious that she attacked Ayesha without even thinking. Eventually, Nana has to intervene and handle the situation.

Though Nana was able to pacify Manisha, their relationship didn't last long after that because Manisha realised that Nana will never leave his wife and settle down with her. Manisha

On the work front, Manisha was seen portraying the character of Nargis, in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Her recent flick Maska, on Netflix, has been highly appreciated by the audience.

Nana Patekar, on the other hand, was making the headline because of the harassment allegations made by Tanushree Dutta, which started the #Metoo movement.