Shekhar Suman made his massive comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Suman, who plays a nawab in the series, has spoken up about one of the most explicit scenes he did in Heeramandi. In one of the scenes, Shekhar and Manisha Koirala (his love interest) are seen going in a carriage. A drunk Suman is seen enjoying an imaginary fellatio, thinking it to be Manisha, while she sits behind his back.

All about the scene

Now, Shekhar has said that the scene wasn't written out like that. He revealed that the scene was all above him and Manisha Koirala making out in the carriage. But it was Bhansali's idea to have some sort of sexual connotation in that scene, as he is a nawab. He revealed that when SLB gave him the idea, he also asked Suman if he'd be comfortable doing it.

How Bhansali changed it?

The Utsav actor said that he wasn't given any instructions on how to carry the scene and he did it his own way. However, once the shot was over, SLB clapped and called it magnificent. The Movers and Shakers star added that he went home that day and told his wife that he did something so bizarre that he couldn't even explain it to her.

Shekhar informing wife

"You know when I did it, and when I came home, I told my wife, 'I have done something which is so bizarre, I can't even share it with you'. So, she asked me what have you done? I told her 'I cannot tell you because you won't understand it, and I won't be able to explain it to anyone'. I don't think so any other actor in the world has done a scene like that," he told Filmibeat.

"Only Bhansali sahab could think about such a scene. It was not supposed to be like this; it was just supposed to be a scene where my character is drunk and making out and talking about love. So, he was like there should be a s*xual connotation here, your character is a Nawab. He turns towards the opposite side, and then he goes the whole hog, mid-air, thinking that he is actually doing it, and reaches the climax," he further added.