Years after the mudslinging episode between the Suman's and the Ranaut's; Shekhar Suman seems to have extended an olive branch towards Kangana Ranaut. Shekhar Suman's son, Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut worked together in a horror film – Raaz: The Mystery Continues and began a relationship. The two were together for almost a year and a half before calling it quits.

Later, Adhyayan made some shocking accusations against the actress and what followed was washing a lot of dirty linen in public from both parties. Now, Shekhar, who is the supporter of the same political party as Kangana has spoken about the matter. Shekhar said that they have moved on from that chapter and that there is no point in pointing fingers.

Shekhar extends olive branch

"We are not hanging on to it – neither the family nor Adhyayan. It was a phase in their life. Who are we to comment and judge? The biggest problem is when we become judgmental. We have gone on our way and everyone is working towards their happiness and contentment. There is no point turning around or pointing fingers or saying 'this is right' or 'this is wrong'," he said in an interview.

Moving on...

"Destiny has other roles to play and you have to follow destiny. Kangana and Adhyayan were happy when they were together and they went on their ways. It was destined to happen so there is no ill will and inimical feelings towards each other. Sometimes, things happen in the heat of the moment but one should look back with fondness," he further said.

Adhyayan had accused Kangana of using black magic on him. He had also accused her of ruining his career. Kangana had called all his accusations false and baseless.