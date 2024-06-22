Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing. The actress is all set to get married to beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. The couple is expected to host a grand wedding party soon after their registered marriage at a premium property. Prior to their wedding, rumours of all not being well in the Sinha family was floating on social media.

The grand selfie

However, with just one picture, Sonakshi Sinha has shut down all the rumours of trouble in the family. In the picture,the Dabangg actress can be seen taking a grand selfie with friends and family in tow. From Zaheer Iqbal to Poonam Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha; everyone seems to be gleaming in the picture. The family picture confirms that the Sinha family is happy with their daughter's marriage.

Reactions on the picture

Social media too had a lot to say on the picture. "Slap those who spread fake news," a user wrote. "Finally daddy is ready," another user commented. "Fake marriage to set narrative of its cool to marry Muslim even if you are Hindu girl that's it," a social media user commented. "This marriage won't last," another social media user wrote.

"Sonakshi is getting married, its her life, why are you all bothered?" read a comment. "A father can give up anything for daughter's happiness," another comment read. Amid all this, Zaheer Iqbal's father had also reacted to the news of Sonakshi converting to Islam for the marriage. He quashed any such rumours and added that she will continue to practice her own religion.

The couple has chosen to keep their pre-wedding festivities low key. Only family members and the closest of friends have been a part of their mehendi ceremony and bachelorette party. The dress code for their reception party is anything but red. And, it is the one event, the couple has reportedly planned to go grand with.