Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have remained tight lipped on their marriage news. But, celebs like Pahlaj Nihalani, Poonam Dhillon and Honey Singh have confirmed their upcoming wedding. Pahlaj Nihalani called himself Sonakshi's 'mama' and added that his blessings are with the couple. He also added that children make their own decision and parents should accept that.

Pahlaj Nihalani congratulates Sonakshi

"I'm Sonakshi's mama. All my blessings to her and Zaheer. They are finally getting married. I send them all my good wishes," Pahlaj told Zoom. He further added, "Naturally, these days children take their own decisions; so parents should be happy. A couple has to live the married life and that's the main thing. They should love and be comfortable with each other."

Honey Singh, who happens to be a close friend of Sonakshi also added that even though he would be abroad, he would attend her wedding. "Tho I gonna be in London shooting Glory's first song. But I will make sure I will attend my best friend's Sonakshi's wedding. As she has been a big support in my career n helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple Sona and Zaheer! Bholenath bless them," he wrote on social media.

Poonam Dhillon congratulates Sonakshi

Earlier Poonam Dhillon had also said that she loved Sonakshi and Zaheer's unique invite and added that she would definitely attend the wedding. Poonam added that she has seen Sonakshi grow in front of her and thus also asked Zaheer to take proper care of the actress.

"I wish Sonakshi all the very best. Boht pyara invite bheja hai usne (she has sent a lovely invite). I have known her since she was a little girl, uski poori journey dekhi hai toh bhagwaan kare boht khush rahe (I have seen her entire journey and hope to God she stays happy). She is a warm, very loving girl, I wish her all the joy and happiness," she told Instant Bollywood.