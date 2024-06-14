Congratulations are in order for the Sinha family! Sonakshi Sinha is all set to get married to beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. The couple's unique wedding invite with an audio message has made its way to social media. Now, Shatrughan Sinha's co-star, Poonam Dhillon has also confirmed the marriage news and has mentioned getting an invite.

Poonam Dhillon confirms

Poonam Dhillon told Instant Bollywood, "I wish Sonakshi all the very best. Boht pyara invite bheja hai usne (she has sent a lovely invite). I have known her since she was a little girl, uski poori journey dekhi hai toh bhagwaan kare boht khush rahe (I have seen her entire journey and hope to God she she stays happy). She is a lovely, warm, very loving girl toh I wish her all the joy and happiness."

Poonam further added, "Please keep her happy. Zaheer, yaad rakhna, boht pyaari bachi hai, boht precious hai hum sab ko. (Remember this, she is a very sweet girl. She is precious to all of us)."

Sinha family refuses to accept the news

This comes after the entire Sinha family refused to confirm the wedding. Shatrughan Sinha said that he wasn't aware and would participate and give blessings if Sonakshi informs him about it. Brother Luv Sinha said that he would not like to comment and added that one should ask either Sonakshi or Zaheer. Sonakshi, on the other hand, asked everyone to mind their own business.

Sonakshi's crisp answer

"Firstly, it's nobody's business. Secondly, it is my choice, so I don't know why people are so concerned about it. People ask me about my marriage more than my parents, so I find that very funny. Now, I am just used to it. It doesn't bother me. People are curious; what can we do about it?" she told iDiva.