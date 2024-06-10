Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the knot with beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. The Dabangg actress is reportedly busy with the preparations of her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal at a south Bombay venue. Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha have given their blessings to the couple, as per a report in Times Now.

Zaheer and Sonakshi both started their careers with Salman Khan. While Sonakshi made her big bang debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg. Zaheer Iqbal made his debut with Salman Khan produced Notebook. The duo then worked together in Double XL and it is during the shooting of the film that love reportedly blossomed between the two.

Zaheer's sweet post for Sonakshi

"Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Neways....You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep 'Roaring' and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has May u always live the mermaid life. Always be HAPPY. I love you," Zaheer had once wished Sonakshi with this post on her birthday. The duo has been in news for their relationship but the two have always maintained that they are just good friends.

Sonakshi on marriage rumours

"I have always maintained that if I'm being spoken about, I would rather be spoken about for my work (rather than my personal life). But of course, people are curious. They want to know what's going on in my life and they can speculate all they want," Sonakshi had once told HT about her marriage rumours.

"Even my parents don't ask me so much about my marriage than the media and the public. Even my parents are not bothered, as much as them," she had further added. Now, whether or not the news of the couple's wedding is true or not, remains to be seen on June 23.