Reports of Sonakshi Sinha being ready to tie the knot with beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 has spread on social media like wildfire. There are rumours of the couple allegedly planning to get their marriage registered and follow it up with a small party afterwards. The Sinha family has had different things to say on the matter.

What Luv Sinha said

While Shatrughan Sinha hinted at not being aware of the wedding, he added that if Sonakshi invites him, he would go and give her his blessings. Shatrughan Sinha also told Zoom that he has full trust in Sona and that the Dabangg actress wouldn't take any unconstitutional measure or do something that's illegal. On the other hand, Sonakshi's brother, Luv Sinha refused to say anything on the matter and said that one should ask both the parties (Sonakshi and Zaheer) on what's brewing.

"I won't be commenting. It's better if you reach out to Sonakshi or the other person. All I can say is I have nothing to say on this matter," Luv told HT. Sonakshi, on the other hand, urged people not to make speculations and not to bother about when she is getting married.

What Sonakshi has said

"Firstly, it's nobody's business. Secondly, it is my choice, so I don't know why people are so concerned about it. People ask me about my marriage more than my parents, so I find that very funny. Now, I am just used to it. It doesn't bother me. People are curious; what can we do about it?" she told iDiva.

Ever since these statements of Sonakshi and the family members started floating around on social media, many were quick to conclude that maybe the Sinha family is not accepting the marriage or is not happy about it. Now, whether the news is indeed true remains to be seen till June 23.