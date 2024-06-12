Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly all set to get married to beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. The couple has been together for several years now but never denied or confirmed their relationship. However, news of their upcoming wedding on June 23 has taken over social media. With each passing day, new details of their union keeps been surfacing.

This is what we know so far

As per report, the couple will have a registered marriage on June 23. A zoom report states a source saying that the couple will have a registered marriage followed by a small party. Considering Sonakshi's great rapport with Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the duo is most likely to be invited to the party.

What Shatrughan Sinha said

"I am in Delhi right now. After the election results, I flew down here. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it," Shatrughan Sinha told Zoom.

The veteran actor further continued, "Main bhi utna hi jaanta ho jitna main media maine padha hai (I know as much about this as what the media has told me). If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her happiness always. We trust her judgement completely. She would never make an extra-constitutional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions."

What Sonakshi Sinha said

"Firstly, it's nobody's business. Secondly, it is my choice, so I don't know why people are so concerned about it. People ask me about my marriage more than my parents, so I find that very funny. Now, I am just used to it. It doesn't bother me. People are curious; what can we do about it?" Sonakshi told iDiva.