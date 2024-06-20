Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married on June 23. All eyes are on the Sinha family, as there are rumours of the family not being happy about this alliance. Shatrughan Sinha had earlier said in an interview that he wasn't aware of Sonakshi's wedding and if she were to invite him, he would go there to bless the couple for sure.

Amid Shatrughan Sinha claiming he doesn't know about his daughter's wedding, Reddit users have pointed out how Sonakshi's mother isn't following her on social media. Many were quick to dig out how her brother Luv, too, wasn't following her on social media. This has led to conspiracy theorists churning up speculations about not everyone in the family being happy and ready to bless the match.

Reddit reacts

Whether Poonam Sinha has just unfollowed Sonakshi or whether she was never following her hasn't been proved for certain. "Just noticed that Poonam Sinha only follows six people on Instagram including her husband Shatrughan Sinha, Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha. Strange! Why would she not follow her daughter?" a Reddit user commented.

"Luv also doesn't seem to follow his sister on Instagram. Interestingly, Sonakshi also doesn't follow her mother and Luv on Insta. She only follows Shatrughan and Kussh. This feels very strange, considering Sona has been a pampered kid in her family," another user commented.

Luv and Sonakshi's comment on marriage

When asked about Sonakshi's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, Luv Sinha had asked a publication to get in touch with the parties involved and not him. He had refused to comment, saying, "I won't be commenting. It's better if you reach out to Sonakshi or the other person. All I can say is that I have nothing to say on this matter."

Sonakshi, on the other hand, had asked everyone to mind their own business and had added that she doesn't feel the need to make any clarifications.