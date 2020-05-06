We all know how Vivek Oberoi was madly in love with his then-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai. The actor went on to do some weird things for his ex that are still talked about for which Vivek has paid a heavy price too. Before Aishwarya, the actor was in a relationship with model Gurpreet Gill.

There were rumours in the industry about their hush-hush engagement but the two decided to split for unknown reasons. Soon Vivek started dating Aishwarya and they also worked together in 'Kyun Ho Gaya Na' that also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

We came across an old interview of Vivek Oberoi where he was seen praising his then co-star girlfriend Aishwarya Rai, trying to clear out the misconception about Aishwarya and what people actually perceive her to be.

Vivek said, "She used to come two hours earlier just to do her hair. She does not wear a wig in the film. If the shoot was to start at 7 am, she had to come in at 5 am!''

"It takes so much patience. The sad part is if there was dew in the night, her hair would straighten up. [Ash has curls in the film]. So she had to do it again. Yet, some people call her unprofessional. I am amazed!"

When Vivek was asked his relationship status with Aishwarya

When asked, ''Your reel love is also your real love...'' Vivek said, ''I won't talk about that. Let's concentrate on my film.''

Vivek also about bonding between Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya

''She was always giggling because Amitji would make her laugh all the time. If Bollywood had its temple, then Amitabh Bachchan's idol would be in it.''

''She is very professional! Aishwarya and Amitji taught me how to be professional, not to be upset, and have fun all the time. They get along very well.''

Today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is married to Abhishek Bachchan and a proud Bachchan bahu while Vivek Oberoi got married to the love of his life Priyanka Alva.