Vivek Oberoi, who recently went overboard sharing a meme Aishwarya Rai's and his relationship, had done this earlier, too. It was on Karan Johar's chat show where Vivek spilled more than he could chew.

'Aishwarya in my arms'

When during the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked him, "Aishwarya in Hollywood or Aishwarya in Hindi films?" The reply that came even shocked the host.

"Aishwarya in my arms," said Vivek Oberoi. Clearly revealing that things were getting serious between the two. Soon after the episode aired, Salman Khan launched an attack on Vivek by calling him 41 times within a period of five hours. Not only did he threaten to kill Vivek but also vouched to finish his career.

Salman's allegations

In the press conference, Vivek revealed that Salman not only abused him but also accused him of having physical relations with various actress.

Not just that, Vivek alleged that Salman even asked him dirty and cheap questions about having physical relations with these actresses and made derogatory comments on their anatomy.

Vivek also said that Salman's language was 'badtameez, wahiyaat and gandi'. The Saathiya actor also said that he had to do this despite Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan being very close friends of his as Salman had threatened him and called him 41 times in a matter of a few hours.

Upset Suresh Oberoi

While Vivek was madly-in-love with Aishwarya, his father Suresh Overoi never had complete trust in the relationship.

Vivek Oberoi, who had a habit of submitting to the women in his life, was head-over-heels obsessed with Aishwarya Rai, who also reciprocated. An outlook report states that when Oberoi Sr. got to know about this, all he had to say was, "From the frying pan into the fire."

Aishwarya – a plastic heart

In an interview with Farah Khan, titled – Tere Mere Beech Mein – Vivek had spilled the beans on the entire controversy and the infamous press conference.

On being asked by Farah, whether the person for whom Vivek all of this ever thanked him or appreciated him for this, Vivek said, "Nahi hua."

He added that he was in fact told later that he shouldn't have done this and was labelled 'immature'. Oberoi also said that Tupperware, which makes plastic wares, the amount of plastic they have, much more than that we have in Bollywood. He said, "sab hain yahan pe, plastic smile, plastic heart, sab."