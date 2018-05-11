The first reactions for Solo: A Star Wars Story are finally out and the film seemed to have matched up to fans' expectations.

Disney premiered the movie on the night of May 10 for the first time and all the critics are quite excited upon watching the film, which features Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany. It is set to hit the theatres May 25.

The portrayal of young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) has been praised all over as a critic wrote on Twitter, "It does take a bit to get used to Alden as Han."

The official synopsis of the movie reads here.

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes.

Check out the first reviews posted on social media by the renowned critics.