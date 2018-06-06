Armaan Kohli's Bigg Boss 7 co-contestant Sofia Hayat has come out in support of fashion stylist Neeru Radhawa. Radhawa has reportedly suffered severe head injuries after being allegedly brutally assaulted by Kohli on the night of June 3.

Hayat has now requested Mumbai police to put Kohli behind bars for domestic violence and mercurial temperament.

Sofia Hayat, in a video posted on Instagram, addressed the issue and took a firm stand on the matter. Kohli had allegedly beaten up his former girlfriend Tanisha Mukerji, Hayat and now his live-in partner Neeru Randhawa. She urged the Mumbai Police to set an example for the men who abuse women in relationships by putting Armaan Kohli behind bars. She captioned the post with a message which reads, "Please put Armaan Kohli in jail this time."

In another long Instagram post, Sofia wrote:

India justice system..now is your chance to show that you are not messed up and allow yourself to be paid off by these people...set an example for once instead of letting film stars get away with abusing women. The whole world already thinks India is a country of rapists and is unsafe for women. What are you going to do about protecting the beautiful image of india and it's sacred history..and protecting women by these men who drag this beautiful countries name in the mud. India has the heart of the mother..is the mother..Mata...rise and show you care!

According to reports, Armaan Kohli is absconding since the FIR was filed. He has switched off his mobile and when the police went to serve him a notice, they couldn't find him at his apartment. A case has been registered under sections 323, 326, 504 and 506.

Please put Armaan Kohli in jail this time A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on Jun 4, 2018 at 11:46am PDT

After being hospitalised, Neeru Randhawa narrated the entire incident and how she has been living in with all these years and putting up with his bratty attitude.

When asked about the incident, here's what Randhawa told Bombay Times:

The argument started on a frivolous matter. I manage Armaan's villa in Goa, which is often rented out, and had made a booking for a client. However, the client had made the payment to the villa staff and when Armaan asked me about the money, I told him that I will ask the staff to transfer it. Suddenly, he started verbally abusing me. Before I realised what was happening, he caught me by my hair and banged my head against the floor. I begged him to allow me to go to the hospital, promising that I wouldn't approach the police. The wound was so deep that I had to undergo a surgery. The doctor told me that the scar would be visible even after the surgery, as the assault has damaged my skin tissues. Armaan has been sending me text messages since Sunday, asking me to come back home, and he is even promising to marry me right away, but I have had enough.

She also revealed that she had been assaulted by Kohli before in February this year.

He had assaulted me in February this year, and nearly broke my nose. This relationship has been a huge mistake, but I continued to give him chances despite being warned by friends and family.

She also revealed why Armaan wanted to keep their relationship hidden from the outside world.

"We have been seen together at events, but Armaan never made our relationship official. He wanted to keep it under wraps and I didn't really care about it. He has had a string of relationships where the girls have often accused him of abuse, so I thought he didn't want to put me out there to be judged. I took care of his house and put up with his bratty attitude," she said.