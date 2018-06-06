Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli, who was booked by the Mumbai Police, has gone missing, according to reports. The actor's girlfriend Neeru Randhawa on Saturday had filed a complaint against him for physically assaulting her.

The actor has been missing since. He has switched off his mobile and is not at his home either, DNA reported. The police team that went to serve him a notice couldn't find him at his apartment.

Randhawa, who is a fashion stylist, in her complaint, said that Kohli assaulted her. The fight between the two began at Kohli's residence and in no time he assaulted her.

"Randhawa was at Kohli's house when an argument took place between the two. He allegedly assaulted her. After she approached us, an FIR was lodged against the actor under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons) of the IPC," Mumbai Mirror quoted a police officer as saying.

According to the fashion stylist, the fight began over monetary issues. He allegedly pushed her down the stairs, caught her by her hair and banged her head against the floor. Due to the severe injury, she had to undergo surgery at a hospital in Mumbai.

"The argument started on a frivolous matter. I manage Armaan's villa in Goa, which is often rented out, and had made a booking for a client. However, the client had made the payment to the villa staff and when Armaan asked me about the money, I told him that I will ask the staff to transfer it," Randhawa told The Times of India.

"I begged him to allow me to go to the hospital, promising that I wouldn't approach the police. The wound was so deep that I had to undergo a surgery. The doctor told me that the scar would be visible even after the surgery, as the assault has damaged my skin tissues," she added.

She revealed that Armaan has been messaging her since Sunday, asking her to come back and he even said he would marry her. Randhawa and Armaan have been living together since 2015.

This is not the first time Armaan has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend. In 2013, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta had accused him of assaulting her. Later, Sofia Hayat had filed a complaint against him for assaulting her.

He was in a relationship with his Bigg Boss co-contestant Tanishaa Mukherji and there were even reports of the couple getting married, but due to his temperamental issues, they ended their relationship.

Actress Ayesha Jhulka, who has acted with him in movies like Aulad Ke Dushman, Kohra and Anaam, was also in a relationship with the actor but they also parted ways because of his temperamental issues.

"I would never like to associate myself with a man like Armaan. He is history now and if a woman has filed a complaint against him for such behaviour, then I am sure it is true," she had said in 2013.