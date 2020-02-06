Bigg Boss 7 contestant Sofia Hayat has slammed Salman Khan and accused Bigg Boss 13 of promoting violence and abuse on national television. She has called the show biased towards Siddharth Shukla and compared the latter with Armaan Kohli who had displayed nothing but anger and aggression inside the Bigg Boss house.

"I am quite upset with what's happening in Bigg Boss at the moment. The show seems to be biased towards Sid (Siddharth Shukla) and Sid is just another Armaan Kohli. It's almost like, this year, they (makers) are allowing fights and abuse. It's like that is the format of Bigg Boss that you have to have find an abuse. It's something which is promoted in Bigg Boss which I do find very disturbing because there are lot of young people watching in the show. And all it does, is promote violence and abuse outside of the show, something that is normal. It is not," Sofia Hayat sent out a video message to Salman Khan and makers of Bigg Boss 13 on her Instagram page.

Support Rashami Desai

Sofia said that she truly supports Rashami Desai who has worked with her Six X, a Bollywood erotic drama which was comprised of 6 different short stories.

"I have to say that I truly support Rashami Desai. She was with me in Six X. She's a beautiful character, a beautiful soul. And it's completely unfair to what's happening to her. Let the good person win if anyone should win. But I don't know why Salman Khan keeps doing this. We should be promoting all that is good on this earth and humanity. Because people are good, people are loving. They should be the one who should be highlighted more," she said.

Stop watching Bigg Boss

Sofia also urged people to stop watching Bigg Boss 13 as it spreads only negativity in life. "Stop watching Bigg Boss because all you are inviting is negativity and abuse in your life. Watch and support things that are beautiful, things that make you happy inside because you are manifesting that in your own life," she concluded.

