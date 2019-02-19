Rohan Singh, who is a successful name in the world of social media management, shared how social media is becoming a famous business for many.

Rohan helps celebrities to use their social media accounts in a more responsible way and also helps them to solve their problems in using social media. He is not just famous in India but also internationally.

"Social Media Marketing is the latest buzzword for marketers who wish to optimize their online presence and increase their sales. It is quickly becoming the most significant part of successful internet marketing strategies owing to the benefits of Social Media Marketing. Businesses around the globe are discovering methods through which social media can contribute to their success and help them grow their online business. Incorporating social media marketing strategy in DM campaigns is must in today's time to ensure effective brand recognition, loyalty and awareness," Rohan said in a statement.

Rohan, who is also a professional photographer and traveller, shared his passion got a life only because of social media existence.

"Earlier people did not belive in photography but as social media was introduced the buzz of photography and travelling started trending. It has became comman that many travel and click just to keep their social media accounts upto date," he added.