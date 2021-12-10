Mira Rajput's latest social media post came under the attack of trolls. Mira might not have done any films yet but Shahid Kapoor's wife enjoys almost similar popularity.

An absolute fashionista and diva in the true sense, Mira has quickly become one of the celebs with the most popular social media accounts. From parenting, fitness, styling to relationships; Rajput keeps showing us how to slay the social media game.

But, her recent post has come under massive trolling. Why you ask? Well, owing to her feet in the picture. Mira shared a picture of herself in a lavender jumpsuit and also flaunted her yellow sling bag. Her son, Zain, could be spotted hiding behind her.

"Getting used to taking pictures with a shy photo-bomber #mamalove #whereszainu (sic)," she wrote. But, all netizens could notice was her feet.

The trolling

Probably due to the effect of sun and shadow, Mira's feet looked a bit darker. And netizens didn't spare a minute in attacking her over her feet. "So gross, take care of your feet too not just your face," wrote one user. "Do those feet belong to someone else?" asked another user. "Please makeup ur feet mam (sic)" wrote a netizen. "Just one Q. I understand lighting but feet looks on a diff planet," said another one.

Many jump to rescue

However, there were many who jumped to Mira's rescue too. "Give her a break, she's just back from a holiday," wrote one user. "Could be tanning after vacation," opined another user. "See your own leg first," wrote one more user.