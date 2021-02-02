It's always a delight to watch Supriya Pathak on the screen. We might not have seen her on the screen for a while after Khichdi but that hasn't diminished people's interest in watching her act.

Currently, in the second innings of her career, Supriya is signing movies back-to-back. She will soon be seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashami Rocket and Manohar Pandey.

Pathak is also quite active in dramas and plays. Talking to TOI, she revealed that though she would love to be back on the stage with husband Pankaj Kapur, they both have been busy. She added that apart from their busy schedules it's the full occupancy in theatre that scares her too.

In the same interview, Surpiya also spoke a great deal about Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira and the habits she has inculcated in her children. She also praised Mira for making reading books a habit in both the children.

'Our job is only to pamper our grandchildren'

Pathak said, "My daughter-in-law (Mira Kapoor) loves to read books and so does my granddaughter. She is five years old now and she loves making us read her books too. Her favourite pastime is: Ba (she calls me Ba) and Baba (she addresses Pankaj as Baba) kahani batao... so we tell her stories and she too tells us stories in return. They are very involved in books and that's the great part of Mira - she encourages them to read as well. I must say Mira is a great mother, so our job is only to pamper our grandchildren."

Earlier, Shahid's mother Neelima Azeem had also heaped praises at Mira. In an interview, she had said, "Mira is the most undramatic person I know. Since we are all actors, we are extremely dramatic. I have never had a daughter, so Mira is my daughter. She has got the entire family together. The amount of love, and happiness she's given to Shahid and all of us, is beautiful. I got to know from everyone that she's the chosen one."

She had further praised Mira for completing the family and acing the role of a mother, daughter-in-law and wife despite being so young.