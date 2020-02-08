Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently got upset when the paparazzi spotted her with her kids outside a park. The stars' wife asked her bodyguard to not allow the photographers to take the pictures.

After several requests from the photographers she posed and waved from inside her car. In the video that has gone viral Mira Rajput is refraining her children from being clicked.

Despite the photographers constantly telling her that they aren't clicking the kids but wish to take her pictures.

Mira is seen paying no heed to the photographers but finally waves and smiles at the cameras from inside the car on several requests from the photographers.

Mira has been on the radar of controversies many times. She was also criticized for sending out a wrong message on working mothers

There were a few who thought the star wife took a sly dig at Shahid's ex-girlfriend, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has set an example by giving equal importance to her three-month-old baby boy Taimur Ali Khan and her acting career.

Mira had spoken at length about women empowerment and embracing motherhood at an event held on the occasion of International Women's Day.

She spoke about her life as a homemaker and as a mother, and the perception about raising her daughter Misha.

The star wife's choice of words and her views didn't go down well with many when she mentioned that she wanted to stay at home for her daughter Misha. The child was not a puppy, she said, that she could just spend one hour in a day with her and rush to work.

When a security manager at the airport spoke about Mira Rajput's starry tantrums

On being asked whether star wives like Sakshi Dhoni and Mira Rajput throw tantrums at the airport, the Reddit user replied in affirmative.

Narrating the incident, he said that apart from asking for shuttle service, Mira Rajput comes up with some crazy demands every now and then.

Talking about one such demand, he said that Mira Rajput wanted an airport staff to do her nails. Since the demand came out of nowhere and wasn't a part of their job profile, the staff politely refused.

However, Mira didn't lose her cool but, accepted it gracefully. The user also claimed that Sussanne Khan is quite unpleasant with people at the airport and in-flight too.