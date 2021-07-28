Mira Rajput's latest look has not been well received by her fans and followers. Mira recently shared a couple videos of hers by using Instagram filters. While some filters give phenomenal results, this one totally backfired. Mira's fans and followers were not very happy with her swollen lips after the "pillow face" filter.

Secret behind flawless skin

Mira shared several videos of hers with lips swollen to almost thrice the size, puffy cheeks and glistening skin. The song "Aap jaisa koi mere zindagi mein aaye" kept playing in the background. Mira later revealed the true beauty secret behind her flawless skin. She wrote, "Ayurveda diet, good sleep, wash my face before I sleep, glazed donut skincare, yoga, weight training, step goal, spend time with family, me time, focussed work hours, no spill overs, meditate, course correct, introspect, be happy from within."

However, Mira's new look had gone viral by then. While many people confused her to have undergone the knife and many thought this look was permanent. "What's wrong with your face" asked one user. "Why have you ruined your face" asked another. "You looked beautiful before" said one user. "Why couldn't you let it be the way it is" said another. "For a second I thought this was real" one more user said.

There were many who praised the celebrity for her natural looks. "You are flawless however you are" said one. "Absolute beauty" and "Why don't you join films" were some more comments on the video.

Ever since her marriage with Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput has been in the limelight as much as her husband. From chat shows to brand endorsements, Mira is just about everywhere. She keeps sharing styling and healthy living tips on Instagram and her fan following only seems to be increasing with each passing day.