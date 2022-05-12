Shilpa Shetty has decided to quit social media. The 90s actress who still enjoys a tremendous fan following has decided to go off social media. Shilpa made the announcement and revealed that she is bored of the monotony. She also revealed that she will be back in a new avatar. This would come as a shock to all her fans and well wishers.

Shilpa's post

"So bored of the monotony, everything looking the same... going off social media till I find a new avatar," the Dhadkan actress wrote. The actress has over 25.4 million followers on Instagram. From food recipes to yoga postures; Shetty's social media was filled with important and useful videos. Her adorable videos with daughter, Samisha, had a separate fan base of its own. Shilpa often used to share pictures and videos from shoots and shows too.

Just a few days back, Shilpa Shetty had spoken up about staying strong during tough times for her kids. Despite the backlash and controversy owing to Raj Kundra's alleged involvement in the porn racket and his subsequent arrest, Shetty remained calm and put up a brave front. Now, talking about it, the mother of two has revealed that she did it for her kids, to show them how one has to face life.

Staying strong during difficult times

"I have always believed that in life, you have to find a purpose. Even in the chaos, my purpose was my children and will always be them. Stepping out in difficult times, with a brave front, to go back to work was only to show my kids, [especially my son] because he is at an age where he understands things," she told a leading website.