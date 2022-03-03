In a shocking turn of events, Shilpa Shetty and Rohit Shetty got into a verbal altercation at India's Got Talent Season 9. The director had joined the show as the guest for the episode. A behind-the-scenes video of the episode shows the two getting into a showdown and Shilpa eventually breaks a glass bottle on Shetty.

What went wrong

Shilpa herself shared the video and wrote, "Garam zhaali ketli. Aata majhi satak li. Phod di maine baatli. Panga nahin lene ka... kyaaaa (My head is hot like a kettle right now. I broke a glass bottle. Don't mess with me. okay)?" The clip shows Shilpa calling out Shetty who ignores her and continues talking to Badshah. This makes Shilpa lose her cool who says "Aata majhi satakli" and breaks a glass bottle on Shetty's hand, leaving everyone shocked.

"Pagal hai kya? mera suit kharab kar diya (Are you mad? You spoiled my suit)," Rohit shouts. And Shilpa breaks the remaining bottle on Badshah. But, before you jump to any conclusion, let us tell you it was all scripted and done just to grab attention. Kirron Kher, Badshah and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir are the other judges on the show along with Shilpa.

Shilpa after Raj Kundra controversy

Prior to this, Shilpa was judging, Super Dancer 4 along with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. After the whole Raj Kundra porn controversy, the diva had taken a brief break from the show. Talking about the time she came back on the show, Basu said that he gave her a warm hug.

"I just gave her a warm hug. We all gave her a hug. Because we don't know she might have gone through hell, many things have happened so we didn't feel right to even ask anything or talk about it," he told Zoom in an interview.