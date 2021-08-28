After a brief hiatus, Shilpa Shetty is back on the screen. The diva graced the judging seat of dancing reality show – Super Dancer 4 – after a brief break. Shilpa had given the show a miss after Raj Kundra's arrest in the alleged pornography racket. Various celebs have filled in for her during her absence. Now, co-host, Anurag Basu has spoken about Shilpa's return.

Basu said that he and the team gave Shilpa a warm hug after she came back. He added that she might have gone through a lot. "I just gave her a warm hug. We all gave her a hug. Because we don't know she might have gone through hell, many things have happened so we didn't feel right to even ask anything or talk about it," he told Zoom in an interview.

Anurag spills the beans

Anurag Basu further spoke about the equation the three of them (Basu, Shetty and Geeta) have. He spoke about how they all have differences and they all fight; but at the end they are all great friends. "It's a friendship...three of us really understand each other. We even fight a lot but it's all healthy. I really look forward to shooting with them every week, spend time with them, be with them, laugh with them, share stories," he said.

Shilpa Shetty's condition

There have been reports that Shilpa had put forth just one strong condition before resuming shoot of the dance reality show. As per a Spotboye report, Shilpa had allegedly asked the makers to not put her in a situation where she has to talk about the controversy. Reports further claim that she also asked that no insensitive joke should be made on the topic.