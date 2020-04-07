People do have some good habits, bad habits and even have weird ones. However, some of our habits turn out to be so disgusting that even our closed ones want us to chuck them. But do you know that our Bollywood actors and actresses have some bizarre habits just like us, after all, they are also human beings?

Here are some Bollywood celebrities and their weird habits which might just make you feel less weird about yours.

Salman Khan

Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman has this weird habit of collecting bathing soaps. He even has a unique collection of soaps from around the world, all handmade, designer and herbal ones. Salman Khan is surely the best smelling man in Bollywood whose presence on the sets is felt through his fragrance well now we know why is it so!

Rani Mukerji

While normal people prefer a cup of tea or coffee as soon as they wake up, Mardaani actress Rani Mukerji is addicted to cigarettes. She is so addicted, that she can not start her mornings without a puff.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The diva of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan has a bad habit of biting her nails. The actress just cannot control herself from chewing her nails. This the reason why 'Bebo' opts for 'fake nails', yes those shiny nails of Kareena are false ones.

Bobby Deol

Handsome hunk Bobby Deol is a very superstitious person. Looking at his big muscle and tough body, one cannot say that he fears anything, but very few people know that he touches wood after almost every sentence while talking. The actor once revealed in an interview that he used to keep a block of wood in his bag which is quite superstitious.

Sushmita Sen

People have different preferences for pets like cats, dogs, fish and many others. But our former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen has a weird obsession with snakes. She loves snakes so much that the actress even has a pet python at her home.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan known as the 'King Khan' of Bollywood has an addiction to smoking. Not only this he has such a great obsession with gadgets and video games that the actor has a separate floor dedicated to gaming gadgets.

Also, in an interview, he admitted that he has a crazy obsession with footwear and that he takes off his footwear only once a day and sometimes even falls asleep with his shoes on.

Shahid Kapoor

Our Kabir Singh also has some weird obsession, and while it is not alcohol or cigarettes but coffee. Yes, Shahid Kapoor is so addicted to coffee that he drinks 10 cups of coffee every single day.

Sanjay Dutt

It's true that some habits never change even when you want to, the same goes for the actor Sanjay Dutt. Even after reducing the intake of drugs and alcohol, the 'K.G.F 2' actor still can't get over his habit of eating tobacco. He was even caught consuming tobacco at a cancer awareness event.