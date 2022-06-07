Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the island nation's Department of Zoology has informed the Wildlife Ministry that it has run out of funds to provide food to the animals.

Department officials said that there has been a severe shortage of funds due to the declining number of foreign tourists and local visitors, news reports said.

The Wildlife Department is reportedly considering to release or sell some domestic animals such as rabbits and birds as there are excessive population in those animals, to reduce the number of animals and cost.

They said the money allocated by the government in its yearly budget had also been running out.

The Wildlife Ministry had told the officials that steps would be taken to consult with the treasury to provide financial allocations to feed the animals.

The Dehiwala Zoological Garden, one of the oldest zoos in Asia, has a substantial collection of animals from all over the world.

The island nation of 22 million people is currently undergoing its worst ever economic crisis since it gained independence in 1948 following crippling foreign currency shortages, which has affected the import of essential items, including food, fuel and medicines.