Tanzanian wildlife authorities said plans are underway to relocate 30 white rhinos from South Africa in efforts aimed at boosting conservation of the rare animals, as well as tourism.

Pindi Chana, the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, told Parliament in the capital Dodoma that the Ministry was in the final stages of relocating the white rhinos from South Africa.

Chana revealed the relocation of the animals from South Africa when she tabled in the House her Ministry's budget estimates for the 2022/2023 financial year.

"The rare animals will help improve conservation and tourism in the Ngorongoro conservation area, and in the Burigi-Chato and Mikumi national parks," she told the House.

According to statistics by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Tanzania had about 10,000 rhinos in the 1970s and the number declined to 65 in the 1990s and went up again to 161 in 2018 and 190 in 2020.

The sharp decline in the population of rhinos in the country is attributed to poaching and habitat destruction.