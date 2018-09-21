Czech carmaker Skoda has launched a special edition of the Rapid sedan in India christened Rapid Onyx. The special edition comes with a host of cosmetic and feature updates and it has been priced from Rs 9.75 lakh, ex-showroom all over the county.

Skoda Auto has spruced the Rapid Onyx edition with following 7 major additions.

Signature butterfly grille in black finish and chrome surrounds. Projector lens headlights with white bulbs for headlamp and LED daytime running lamps. Gloss black rear-view mirror caps, B-pillar, side moulding and boot lid garnish. Gloss black 16-inch Clubber alloy wheels and bolt caps. Two colour options- Lapiz Blue and Candy White. A 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink tech that allows selecting apps like navigation via smartphone. Dual-tone ebony-sand interiors with perforated beige seats and leatherette upholstery, and flat-bottomed steering wheel with black stitching.

In addition to these unique features, Skoda Rapid Onyx also boasts height and length adjustable steering wheel, central locking system with remote control, multi-functional display, height adjustable driver and front passenger seats.

Standard safety equipment in the Rapid Onyx includes the ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and two airbags. In addition, ESC (Electronic Stability Control) is available in AT diesel variant and Hill Hold Control (HHC) is now available in both AT Petrol and AT Diesel variants.

Skoda offers the Rapid Onyx edition with the 1.5L TDI diesel and the 1.6L MPI petrol engines. The diesel motor develops 108bhp and 250Nm of torque while the petrol mill belts out 104bhp and 153Nm of torque.