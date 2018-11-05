Skoda Auto India has launched the top-spec Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant to its SUV Kodiaq. Skoda had introduced Kodiaq in India in October 2017 and was offered only in one variant (Style at Rs 33.83 lakh). The new L&K variant increases the variant option and has been priced at Rs 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Named after company's founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement, the L&K variant had made global debut at 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March. It is the most luxurious version of the Kodiaq SUV that comes with an array of additions.

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement sets itself apart from the Style variant of the Kodiaq with LED headlights, chrome-plated grille up front and 18-inch Trinity alloy wheels. At the rear, the Kodiaq L&K flaunts crystalline-effect LED taillights and chrome-plated trim in the bumper borders the exhaust pipes and the implied diffuser.

The chrome application continues in window trim while the roof rails are matte silver. Topping off the exterior is the Laurin & Klement badge, sitting on the front wings.

Skoda India offers Kodiaq L&K in five colour options: Lava Blue, Quartz Grey, Moon White, Magic Black, and the all-new Magnetic Brown.

Inside the cabin, the Kodiaq L&K gets Laurin & Klement logo on the seat backrests, the front-passenger panel and the infotainment system home screen. The premium leather upholstery of the seats is extended to the dashboard and door armrests.

The variant also flaunts ambient lighting, aluminium pedals and an electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory function and Area View (a 360° camera system combining with front and rear parking sensors). Premium 10-speaker 550 W Canton sound system is the icing on the cake.

Skoda Kodiaq L&K in India is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that currently does duty in the regular Kodiaq variant. The 1,968cc turbocharged diesel engine develops 148bhp of power at 3,500-4,000rpm and a peak torque of 340Nm at 1,750-3,000rpm, paired with seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.