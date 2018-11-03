Czech automaker Skoda brought in its seven-seater SUV, the Kodiaq in India in October 2017. Priced at Rs 33.84 lakh, the Kodiaq is offered only in a single variant. Emerging reports indicate that Skoda India is planning to introduce a new top-of-the-line variant for Kodiaq range.

The new variant in question is the Laurin & Klement (L&K) reports Carwale. Named after company's founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement, the L&K variant made global debut at 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March. It is the most luxurious version of the Kodiaq SUV till date.

Skoda Kodiaq L&K sets itself apart from the rest of Kodiaq variants with an array of features that include LED headlights, 19-inch Sirius alloy wheels and a quite singular front bumper. The chrome plated grille up front cannot go unnoticed in the Kodiaq L&K while the rear of the SUV flaunts crystalline-effect LED taillights.

The chrome-plated trim in the rear bumper borders the exhaust pipes and the implied diffuser. The chrome application continues in window trim while the roof rails are matte silver. Topping off the exterior is the Laurin & Klement badge, sitting on the front wings.

Inside the cabin, the Kodiaq L&K gets Laurin & Klement logo on the seat backrests, the front-passenger panel and the infotainment system home screen. The premium leather upholstery of the seats is extended to the dashboard and door armrests.

The variant also flaunts ambient lighting, aluminium pedals and an electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory function, progressive steering, Area View (a 360° camera system combining with front and rear parking sensors) and Blind Spot Detect. Premium 10-speaker 550 W Canton sound system is the icing on the cake.

Skoda offers the Kodiaq L&K in four engine options globally. The India-spec is expected to come with the 2.0-litre diesel engine that currently does duty in the regular Kodiaq variant. The 1,968cc turbocharged diesel engine develops 148bhp of power at 3,500-4,000rpm and a peak torque of 340Nm at 1,750-3,000rpm, paired with seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Skoda India is expected to price the Kodiaq Laurin & Klement between Rs 37 lakh and Rs 40 lakh.