Actor Sivaji Raja has decided to take revenge against megastar Chiranjeevi's brother Nagababu aka Nagendra Babu and is apparently seeking help from YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It is known that Sivaji Raja's panel was defeated by Naresh's group in the recent governing body elections of Movie Artistes Association (MAA) and Nagababu played a key role in the results. The later had extended his support to Naresh saying that a new person should get a chance to be the MAA president.

Nagababu had also taken a dig at Sivaji Raja saying that he could not handle issues of the MAA properly. Nagababu said, "I was disappointed with the last term's office-bearers. Everybody and anybody would talk about the MAA as they liked and this office couldn't do anything. I was disappointed with their performance. Naresh and Jeevitha garu came forward to speak for MAA."

Sivaji Raja, who felt insulted by his comments, is said to be fuming and in a mood to avenge his defeat in the MAA elections. The MAA president, whose term will end on March 31, reportedly said that he is going to give 10 return gifts to Nagababu for insulting him during MAA elections.

According to the buzz on social media, Sivaji Raja is going to meet YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Lotus Pond residence and join his party. Suresh Kondi‏, a reporter from the film industry, tweeted, "Actor and former President of #MAA #ShivajiRaja will join #YSRC party. To give return gift to #Nagababu?"

Several speculations have been made about Sivaji Raja joining YSRCP. A buzz is that he may be pitted against Naga Babu in the coming elections. He may also campaign against Naga Babu, who is contesting Lok Sabha elections as Jana Sena Party candidate in Narasapuram. It should be seen what role he is going to play in YSRCP.