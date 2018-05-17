Singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan is once again in the news but surprisingly, this time it's not yet another controversy this time. Aditya's old music video has gone viral on social media and that shows him locking lips with the famous Bhojpuri actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa.

The video titled Mood Bighadelu which is doing the rounds on social media is an old clip from one of Aditya's Bhojpuri music videos. In the clip, Aditya is seen dancing and kissing Monalisa. The video was released on YouTube on June 9, 2015, but it has gone viral on social media now.

But if you are wondering what is Aditya doing in a Bhojpuri video then let us tell you that just like father, the singer-actor tried his hands at Bhojpuri songs.

Aditya started as a career as a singer with Aamir Khan's film Rangeela and went on to sing for movies like Biwi No. 1, Bhai, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Taal and Chachi 420. He also tried his hands at acting and featured as a child artist in movies including Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Pardes and Rangeela, but he failed to make an impact with his debut film Shaapit in 2010.

But more than his acting or singing, Aditya is known for his controversies. In March, the singer-actor rammed his Mercedez Benz into a rickshaw and injured a passenger and the driver. He was booked under IPC 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and IPC 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Motor Vehicle Act. However, he was released on bail soon.

Earlier, he was in controversy for his "chaddi comment" when he threatened an airline staff at Raipur airport. A video has emerged online that showed him threatening the staff. ""Teri chaddi na utari toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nehi (If I don't take your underwear off, my name is not Aditya Narayan)," he reportedly told the airline staff.