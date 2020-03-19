Singer Abhijith Kollam and actress Vismaya Sree have set an example as they tie the knot in a simplest way possible amid Coronavirus scare. The couple married in Kollam in a low-key event recently.

A day before the wedding, Abhijith Kollam and Vismaya Sree shared a video on their social media account to talk about their wedding plans and explained the reason why they did not invite many for their marriage. The couple claimed that the current situation arose due to Coronavirus has forced them to tie the knot in a low-key event.

The wedding was reportedly performed as per the Hindu customs.

Abhijith Kollam and Vismaya said that they would be hosting a grand reception once the situation returns to normalcy in Kerala. The couple had their enagement in September 2019 and fixed their wedding date long ago.

He made his debut in Ariyaathe Ishtamaay with the song Poomarachillayil. Since then, he has lent his voice for over dozen songs.

Mannankattayum Kariyilayum, Bhayanakam, Ganapathiyude Punyaalan, Theetta Rappayi, Oru Kuttananadan Blog, Chilappol Penkutty, Vishudha Pusthakam, A For Apple, Sakthan Market, Brothers Day, Kosrakkollikal and Love FM are the films in which he has sung the songs.

Whereas Vismaya has acted in a couple of Malayalam and Tamil movies.

The fear of Coronavirus has loomed across the country and Kerala has 24 people who have tested positive for Covid-19. Although there is no fresh cases in the last two days, over 25,000 people are under observation.

The governments are encouraging people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of pandemic.