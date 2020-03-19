In view of coronavirus pandemic, the fake news factory has been churning out several conspiracy theories and spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 outbreak. From China killing thousands of infected to garlic treatment, there have been several fake news circulating on social media around the novel coronavirus over the last two months. In addition to this, an audio note claiming to be from Dr. Devi Shetty, founder, and chairman of Narayana Health has been making rounds on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and YouTube.

In the viral audio message, it is being claimed that people with coronavirus symptoms don't need to get tested as in 85 per cent cases, their symptoms will subside and they will begin to heal in eight to 10 days. When IBTimes fact-checkers came across the audio, it looked absurd as no responsible doctor would give such a piece of advice. However, we wanted to be assured, therefore, began our investigation.

What is being claimed?

The message along with the audio note reads: "Audio by Dr Devi Shetty cardiologist chief, Narayana. He has clearly said about day to day symptoms and testing, listen carefully. Directly from the horse's mouth (sic)." In the audio clip, the person advises that not everyone suspected to have contracted the virus should get tested, primarily because of the scarcity of the testing kits.

"Everyone who has coronavirus or is suspected to have, should not go to get tested. India has 1.4 billion population and the kits we have are less than 1,50,000," the person is heard saying in the audio clip. He also asks people to track their symptoms until day eight and if they start getting worse, then only he should go for testing.

IBTimes investigation

It was quite easy to make out that the voice in the audio was not of Dr Devi Shetty. Our fact-checkers found a clip of Dr Shetty and found out the voice in the viral audio was different from the doctor it was being attributed to. Also, Dr Shetty's organization Naryana Health released an official statement debunking the claim.

"Please note this audio clip is not of Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman and Founder, Narayana Health. It has been incorrectly attributed to him," Narayan Health said in a comment on a post that carried the viral video.