Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted up and about in the city last night. The rumoured couple were seen arriving at a restaurant with their security. While Ibrahim was on the driving seat, Palak accompanied him on the front seat. Unlike other times, the duo didn't mind being in the spotlight together.

Hilarious comments

Both, Ibrahim and Palak have been making news over their closeness for months now. However, the two have maintained their silence on the matter. But, this is the first time that they have arrived in the same car and making no bones about it.

Netizens had a lot to say on the duo getting spotted together. "They literally look so similar I can't unsee it," wrote a user. "Palak resembles Soha Ali khan," another user wrote. "She looks more like him than his sister Sara," a comment read. "they both have so similar facial features," another comment read. "They look so good together," read a comment. "Ibrahim deserves better!" another comment read.

About hiding her face

Palak has always maintained that she and Ibrahim are just good friends. The duo were spotted together a few months back, where the Bijlee Bijlee girl was seen hiding her face. Reacting to it, Palak had later said that it wasn't because she was seen with him. She had hinted that it was probably because she hadn't told her mother where she would be.

"It's just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that's why I didn't pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it," she said in an interview.