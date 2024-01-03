Social media sensation Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, is garnering headlines for his fallout with actor Palak Tiwari. The young social media sensation Orry shared a screenshot of the leaked WhatsApp chat of his fight on his Instagram Stories. After the incident, Orry was slammed on social media.

As soon as the chat went viral, Orry pulled it down. In the chat, Palak was seen apologising to Orry while the latter showed her the middle finger. Actress Sara Ali Khan's name was also featured in the chat. The exchange went viral, with many criticising him for leaking the chat.

Orry on Reddit to explain what happened between them

On Wednesday, the social media star set the record straight about the ongoing feud between him and Palak. He also opened up about why he has been receiving flak. He asked the internet why no one was questioning the reason behind Palak's apology.

Replying to a Reddit user who posted a screenshot of the chat, Orry said, "Why is no one asking what she's apologising for ..? Think about it ? Youl are grilling me for not happily accepting her apology? But she's apologising for something she did that was wrong. wrong enough that a 3rd party had to get involved and make her see it correctly."

"Do you think 1) she would apologise 2) I would story it like that 3) others would tell her to apologise? If she was not very very very wrong in some action and crossed a line? I have friends in all departments.. pls check my friend list it goes beyond the young generation of actors.. and I have never behaved like this because I have never heard such nonsense from someone before.

Take a look:

Netizens weren't pleased with Orry's clarification and slammed him once again for not telling the truth.

A user mentioned, "None of them is going to come forward and tell us what happened. This post only increases th engagement on both their SM handles. Please ignore them and move on with your life. We all have better things to focus on."

The next user wrote, "Orry talking shit about Sara is okay.. and here he comes asking for an apology from Palak.. such a hypocrite. Orry if you are reading this, bitching about Sara also was crossing a line. Your disrespect was loud and public, so the apology as well needs to be loud and public. If you have an ounce of morals, go and do it. That story about forgiven and forgiven doesnt suffice."

Orry and Palak's WhatsApp conversation

Orry and Palak might be fighting over something related to Sara Ali Khan. "Orry, Palak here. If it's an apology you want," Palak messaged before Orry replied to her with a middle-finger emoji. Palak then went on to write, "Out of respect for Sara. I'm saying it." To this, Orry replied, "No, babe, I'm sorry. Either you apologize out of self-respect. Cause you don't know how to talk." Palak's next message to the social media sensation read, "I've said my apology."

Palak is reportedly dating Ibrahim Ali Khan

Palak is rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo was recently papped as they reportedly arrived for a New Year party. In a video that surfaced on social media, Ibrahim Khan was seen hiding his face as shutterbugs captured him. Palak was also seen sitting in the same car.