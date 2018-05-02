Silambarasan aka Simbu's recent initiative on the Cauvery issue has won a lot of fans in Karnataka. Now, the actor is getting closer to Kannadigas by singing a song in Sandalwood.

Yes, the Manmadhan star has lent his voice for newly-married Meghana Raj's upcoming movie Iruvudellava Bittu. He recently recorded the track and has taken special attention to understanding every word penned in the number composed by Sridhar V Sambhram.

Sharing his excitement on Facebook, Sridhar V Sambhram wrote, "It's SIMBU for #IRuVudeLLava Bittu giving his brilliant singing for a dance song penned by Dr Nagendra Prasad and directed by Kanthraj kannalli produced by Devraj ( Bilwa creations ) Thanks to Mr Sudhakar and Krishna who made it possible ....Thanks to all for keeping us encouraging .... [sic]."

Iruvudellava Bittu is directed by Kantha Kanali, who is returning after his first movie Sarvaswa turned out to be a dud at the box office. Sri and Thilak are in the key roles.

Coming back to Simbu, the actor had taken an initiative to bridge the gap between Kannadigas and Tamils over the Cauvery water sharing dispute last month.

The 35-year-old had asked Kannadigas to give a glass of water to Tamils to spread the love on a particular day. Responding to his request, people from different age groups and classes supported the campaign by sharing glasses of water with their friends, acquaintances, neighbors, and strangers.

His act was widely covered by the Kannada media too.

On the professional front, Simbu is busy with Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which also has Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, and Arjun Vijay.