A brave Sikh cop has been hailed as a hero on social media after a video, which showed the police officer saving a Muslim youth from the wrath of an angry mob. The incident was reported in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, May 22. The video has gone viral across social media platforms.

The sub-inspector of police, Gagandeep Singh, rushed to the spot after he was made aware of a mob attacking a Muslim youth near Garjia Devi temple located 15 km from Ramnagar.

The incident came to light when a mob attacked a young Muslim man after he was spotted near the temple to meet a Hindu girl, who is his friend. The locals had alleged that they found the duo in a compromising position after which they started thrashing the man, Hindustan Times reported.

Following this, Singh along with a police team tried to disperse the crowd but failed to do so. The officer escorted the man amid a sea of an angry mob who tried attacking the man. Singh shielded the youth by embracing him and even received the blows of the mob.

As Singh escorted the man safely, the cops were soon able to pacify and disperse the mob. Later, the youth and the girl were taken to the police station before being sent home.

"Five of the attackers who are clearly visible in the video have been identified by the police and have been booked under relevant sections," additional director general of police (law and order), Ashok Kumar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The police department has asked the public not to share the video since it might incite communal violence. They have also rewarded Gagandeep Singh for his bravery.

Watch:

Here are some of the reactions:

