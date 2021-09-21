Nothing has stopped Allu Arjun's 2020 film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' from bagging awards at any place. After getting several awards at Sakshi Awards, the film again won as many as eight at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). Mahesh babu's film "Maharshi" bagged five awards.

Allu Arjun uploaded a team picture on his Instagram celebrating the second day of the prestigious award functions, which took place on Sunday.

The movie starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead role is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and tells the story of two boys, who were swapped during birth into families of opposite financial stature.

The film won awards in the categories of Telugu nominations as Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Negative role, Best music composer, Best Supporting Role Male and Female, and Best Singer.

Besides, Tamil actor Surya's 'Soorarai Pottru' also won big with seven awards. The film had been ranked the highest in rating across all airings in the week after its release in August 2020, with the songs making a huge echo across Telugu as well as other audiences.

The lifetime achievement award was given to legendary filmmaker K Vishwanath. He was presented with the honour by actor Chiranjeevi and received a standing ovation. At the award ceremony tributes also poured in for late singer SP Balasubramaniam and late actor Vivek.

As SIIMA 2020 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the organisers decided to hold the event in Hyderabad.