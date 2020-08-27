Director Trivikram Srinivas' blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde has set another record with its highest TRP ratings. It has beaten the record of Baahubali 2.

The lyrical and music videos of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have received a historical response before and after its release in the cinema halls. The movie, which hit the marquee as Sankranti treat, has become the highest-grossing Telugu movie of 2020 with its collection reaching Rs 262 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

The hype created by its promos had massive demand for the satellite rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Gemini TV had acquired them for a whopping price of Rs 23.50 crore much before its release. The movie had its worldwide TV premiere last week and it registered record response. According to BARC India, the film has received 21.98 million impressions from its telecast on small screens.

Geetha Arts tweeted a poster of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and captioned it with, "It has been 7 months post Theatrical release and 6 months post OTT release. Still #AVPL managed to set a RECORD BREAKING-HIGHEST TRP - 29.4 for any Telugu Film ever. Thank you for such a phenomenal response & love. Folded hands #AVPLAllTimeRecordTRP @alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja."

Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was released two days before Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, had its world Television premiere on Gemini TV on March 25 on the occasion of Ugadi. The film has received a record TRPs of 23.4 and topped the chart of the all-time record of viewerships on Telugu TV, beating the record of Baahubali. Now, The Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer has pushed down the Mahesh Babu starrer.

Here is the list of all-time top 5 Telugu movies TRP ratings.

Rank Movie TRPs TV channel 1 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 29.4 Gemini 2 Sarileru Neekevvaru 23.4 Gemini 3 Baahubali 2 22.70 MAA 4 Magadheera 22.00 MAA 5 Baahubali 1 21.84 MAA

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a family drama, which is about the fate of two new born babies, Bantu (Allu Arjun) and Raj (Sushanth) gets interchanged, when they are switched at birth. However destiny brings them together under unusual circumstances. The rest of the plot is woven into a heartwarming tale about love, happiness and family. The Trivikram Srinivas-directed film features Pooja Hegde as heroine.